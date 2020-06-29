All apartments in Los Angeles
3478 Woodcliff Road
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

3478 Woodcliff Road

3478 Woodcliff Road · (818) 625-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3478 Woodcliff Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3478 Woodcliff Road · Avail. now

$5,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece! South of the BLVD. Minutes to Westside, Mulholland, 405. Roscomare Road Elementary - Fabulous perfectly maintained Sherman Oaks home on a large lot south of the BLVD. Truly one of the best locations/neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The location is prime for it's proximity to all L.A. has to offer and is minutes from the Westside restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and neighborhood shops Home is located in the highly coveted Roscomare Road Elementary district. It is truly a peaceful canyon retreat yet minutes to all Los Angeles has to offer

Blend of hip and cool mid-century modern and contemporary. This single level home is light, airy and bright with stunning beam ceilings, and a fabulous flow great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. All three bedrooms are in one wing, the master bedroom being ensuite with a stunning private bathroom. Large dining area and formal living room with a warming fireplace. Amazing large kitchen perfect for the chef in your family!

This one of a kind home also offers:

**Central AC/HEAT
**Recessed and high-end lighting
**Ample sized bedrooms
**Separate garage behind gates
**Washer/Dryer//Refrigerator included
**Nice sized lot--completely fenced
**Top of the line kitchen appliances
**Roscomare Elementary (Tenant to verify)
**One small pet considered with an additional security deposit.

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Property available for move-in April 2020

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5585455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3478 Woodcliff Road have any available units?
3478 Woodcliff Road has a unit available for $5,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3478 Woodcliff Road have?
Some of 3478 Woodcliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3478 Woodcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
3478 Woodcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3478 Woodcliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3478 Woodcliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 3478 Woodcliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 3478 Woodcliff Road offers parking.
Does 3478 Woodcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3478 Woodcliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3478 Woodcliff Road have a pool?
No, 3478 Woodcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 3478 Woodcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 3478 Woodcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3478 Woodcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3478 Woodcliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
