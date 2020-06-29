3478 Woodcliff Road

Amenities

Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece! South of the BLVD. Minutes to Westside, Mulholland, 405. Roscomare Road Elementary - Fabulous perfectly maintained Sherman Oaks home on a large lot south of the BLVD. Truly one of the best locations/neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The location is prime for it's proximity to all L.A. has to offer and is minutes from the Westside restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and neighborhood shops Home is located in the highly coveted Roscomare Road Elementary district. It is truly a peaceful canyon retreat yet minutes to all Los Angeles has to offer



Blend of hip and cool mid-century modern and contemporary. This single level home is light, airy and bright with stunning beam ceilings, and a fabulous flow great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. All three bedrooms are in one wing, the master bedroom being ensuite with a stunning private bathroom. Large dining area and formal living room with a warming fireplace. Amazing large kitchen perfect for the chef in your family!



This one of a kind home also offers:



**Central AC/HEAT

**Recessed and high-end lighting

**Ample sized bedrooms

**Separate garage behind gates

**Washer/Dryer//Refrigerator included

**Nice sized lot--completely fenced

**Top of the line kitchen appliances

**Roscomare Elementary (Tenant to verify)

**One small pet considered with an additional security deposit.



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Property available for move-in April 2020



Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



