All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 347 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
347 Indiana Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

347 Indiana Avenue

347 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

347 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing huge Venice Beach townhouse condo 3-br - 2 WEEK FREE RENT LEASING SPECIAL! Exquisitely bright and spacious 3-bedroom 2-floor 3-bathroom condo apartment unit, just four blocks from Venice Beach, featuring skylights throughout, over 2400 square feet across 2 levels, a 3rd floor rooftop private deck, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, private covered garage with storage, dining area, beautiful fireplace, condo amenities such as washer/dryer, central AC/heat, all appliances, and all well-organized to maximize enjoyment and space. Within reach of the vibrant restaurants, bar, and boutiques of Abbot Kinney and Rose Avenue and Venice Beach, and minutes from many LA locations. A must-see!

(RLNE5203734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
347 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 347 Indiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
347 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Indiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 347 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 347 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 347 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Indiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 347 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 347 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 347 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College