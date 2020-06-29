347 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing huge Venice Beach townhouse condo 3-br - 2 WEEK FREE RENT LEASING SPECIAL! Exquisitely bright and spacious 3-bedroom 2-floor 3-bathroom condo apartment unit, just four blocks from Venice Beach, featuring skylights throughout, over 2400 square feet across 2 levels, a 3rd floor rooftop private deck, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, private covered garage with storage, dining area, beautiful fireplace, condo amenities such as washer/dryer, central AC/heat, all appliances, and all well-organized to maximize enjoyment and space. Within reach of the vibrant restaurants, bar, and boutiques of Abbot Kinney and Rose Avenue and Venice Beach, and minutes from many LA locations. A must-see!



