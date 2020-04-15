All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3441 Larissa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3441 Larissa Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

3441 Larissa Dr

3441 Larissa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3441 Larissa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Available 10/01/19 Sunset Blvd. Palm Tree Deck View! - Property Id: 146024

Please click 'contact' or 'request' to set up showing ..
New remodeled house in Silver Lake in the heart of the happening hip Sunset Junction area of Silver Lake.

Beautiful pied a terre flat overlooking Sunset blvd.

Situated right next to the famed Micheltorena Stairs, use them to walk down to coffee shops, boutiques, and Sunday farmer's market.

Upstairs:

Beautiful brand new kitchen overlooks trendy Sunset Blvd. Walk off what you cook by dipping down the famous steps to numerous eateries, organic coffee houses trendy boutiques and happening bars!

Master bedroom has en suite bathroom.
2nd bedroom has bathroom off hall.

Hang out gazing over Sunset Blvd in the bright open living space..
Brand New A/C unit keeps you cool in between zipping around the city and seeing the sites.

Downstairs is a completely separate and private bedroom full bathroom wing with it's own deck.

Please note that decor and furniture will be different from photos..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146024p
Property Id 146024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Larissa Dr have any available units?
3441 Larissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Larissa Dr have?
Some of 3441 Larissa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Larissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Larissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Larissa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3441 Larissa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3441 Larissa Dr offer parking?
No, 3441 Larissa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3441 Larissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Larissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Larissa Dr have a pool?
No, 3441 Larissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Larissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3441 Larissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Larissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Larissa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College