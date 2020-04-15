3441 Larissa Dr

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Sunset Blvd. Palm Tree Deck View! - Property Id: 146024



Please click 'contact' or 'request' to set up showing ..

New remodeled house in Silver Lake in the heart of the happening hip Sunset Junction area of Silver Lake.



Beautiful pied a terre flat overlooking Sunset blvd.



Situated right next to the famed Micheltorena Stairs, use them to walk down to coffee shops, boutiques, and Sunday farmer's market.



Upstairs:



Beautiful brand new kitchen overlooks trendy Sunset Blvd. Walk off what you cook by dipping down the famous steps to numerous eateries, organic coffee houses trendy boutiques and happening bars!



Master bedroom has en suite bathroom.

2nd bedroom has bathroom off hall.



Hang out gazing over Sunset Blvd in the bright open living space..

Brand New A/C unit keeps you cool in between zipping around the city and seeing the sites.



Downstairs is a completely separate and private bedroom full bathroom wing with it's own deck.



Please note that decor and furniture will be different from photos..

No Pets Allowed



