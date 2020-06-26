3439 Marmion Way B

Amenities
Bungalow STYLE Glassell Park 1BR - Look Now! - Property Id: 128772
Call Ed at 213-640-9404.
Open house WED JUNE 26th.
Stop by at 12:00 PM.
INCREDIBLE GLASSELL PARK AREA
THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!
Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for! We can't wait to show you these awesome bungalow style homes.
Act fast! These are going, going, gone before you know it!
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Energy/water efficient design
Washer/dryer on site
Low flow toilets
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
A/C, Heat
Fridge, Stove, Disposal
New quartz counter tops
Parking included (1)
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128772
