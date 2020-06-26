All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

3439 Marmion Way B

3439 Marmion Way · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Marmion Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bungalow STYLE Glassell Park 1BR - Look Now! - Property Id: 128772

Call Ed at 213-640-9404.

Open house WED JUNE 26th.
Stop by at 12:00 PM.

INCREDIBLE GLASSELL PARK AREA
THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!

Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for! We can't wait to show you these awesome bungalow style homes.

Act fast! These are going, going, gone before you know it!

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Energy/water efficient design
Washer/dryer on site
Low flow toilets
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
A/C, Heat
Fridge, Stove, Disposal
New quartz counter tops
Parking included (1)
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128772
Property Id 128772

(RLNE4947038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Marmion Way B have any available units?
3439 Marmion Way B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Marmion Way B have?
Some of 3439 Marmion Way B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Marmion Way B currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Marmion Way B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Marmion Way B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Marmion Way B is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Marmion Way B offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Marmion Way B offers parking.
Does 3439 Marmion Way B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Marmion Way B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Marmion Way B have a pool?
No, 3439 Marmion Way B does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Marmion Way B have accessible units?
No, 3439 Marmion Way B does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Marmion Way B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Marmion Way B has units with dishwashers.
