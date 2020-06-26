3439 Marmion Way B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Bungalow STYLE Glassell Park 1BR - Look Now! - Property Id: 128772



Call Ed at 213-640-9404.



Open house WED JUNE 26th.

Stop by at 12:00 PM.



INCREDIBLE GLASSELL PARK AREA

THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!



Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for! We can't wait to show you these awesome bungalow style homes.



Act fast! These are going, going, gone before you know it!



*Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Energy/water efficient design

Washer/dryer on site

Low flow toilets

High ceilings

Oodles of cabinet space

A/C, Heat

Fridge, Stove, Disposal

New quartz counter tops

Parking included (1)

Just off the 110 Fwy

Pets considered upon approval

1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month Security Deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128772

Property Id 128772



(RLNE4947038)