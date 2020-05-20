All apartments in Los Angeles
3434 Fernwood Avenue

3434 Fernwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Fernwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Privately situated among the hills of Silver Lake, this unique single family home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. On the main level a spacious master bedroom, a generous size kitchen, laundry area with washer/dryer and ample size living room with recessed lighting and baseboard molding. The lower level offers a second bedroom with a large walk in closet and additional bonus area for a possible at-home office. Lovely backyard with expansive deck completes this serene oasis. Conveniently located near all the trendy and hip restaurants, shopping and entertainment Silver Lake has to offer. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have any available units?
3434 Fernwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3434 Fernwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Fernwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Fernwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Fernwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 Fernwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 Fernwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

