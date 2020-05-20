3434 Fernwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Privately situated among the hills of Silver Lake, this unique single family home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. On the main level a spacious master bedroom, a generous size kitchen, laundry area with washer/dryer and ample size living room with recessed lighting and baseboard molding. The lower level offers a second bedroom with a large walk in closet and additional bonus area for a possible at-home office. Lovely backyard with expansive deck completes this serene oasis. Conveniently located near all the trendy and hip restaurants, shopping and entertainment Silver Lake has to offer. A must see!