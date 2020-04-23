All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3433 madera ave

3433 W Madera Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3433 W Madera Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1 bedroom 1 bathroom los angeles Atwater village - Property Id: 86095

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath $ 2000 per month ,
1 year lease min. Credit and references will be checked , approximately 800 Sq. ft. completely remodeled in atwater village , lower floor unit in a 5 units apartment. Large bedroom with closet, Large living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, dinning room, granite counter top,
AC/heater , hardwood floor , tiles bathroom KOHLER tub, brand new refrigerator, stove, easy access to the 5, 134, 2, 101, 110 centrally located silverlake, Glendale, burbank, Atwater village los feliz echo park , downtown LA. SORRY NO PETS
For more info & more pictures please contact JENNIE 310-245-4971 pomedesign@gmail.com
Shown by appt. only , please do not disturb occupants, please leave a message or text
3433 Madera Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90039
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86095
Property Id 86095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4509719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 madera ave have any available units?
3433 madera ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 madera ave have?
Some of 3433 madera ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 madera ave currently offering any rent specials?
3433 madera ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 madera ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 madera ave is pet friendly.
Does 3433 madera ave offer parking?
No, 3433 madera ave does not offer parking.
Does 3433 madera ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3433 madera ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 madera ave have a pool?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have a pool.
Does 3433 madera ave have accessible units?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 madera ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have units with dishwashers.
