3425 West 59TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1 br apartment in a classic Spanish style Triplex. Located on a quiet residential street this classic apartment features gleaming original hardwood floors throughout with new ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, classic tile counters with new fixtures, and beautiful light fixtures with new dimmers. The bathroom features separate tub and shower. The unit comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, and private garage. Location is very close to chopping and very centrally located near new metro lines. The property is clean and well maintained. Tenant pays electric, gas, phone, and cable. Fresh paint, fresh tile, new electrical, new water heater, clean clean clean.