Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

3425 West 59TH Place

3425 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3425 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1 br apartment in a classic Spanish style Triplex. Located on a quiet residential street this classic apartment features gleaming original hardwood floors throughout with new ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, classic tile counters with new fixtures, and beautiful light fixtures with new dimmers. The bathroom features separate tub and shower. The unit comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, and private garage. Location is very close to chopping and very centrally located near new metro lines. The property is clean and well maintained. Tenant pays electric, gas, phone, and cable. Fresh paint, fresh tile, new electrical, new water heater, clean clean clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 West 59TH Place have any available units?
3425 West 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 West 59TH Place have?
Some of 3425 West 59TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 West 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3425 West 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 West 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3425 West 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3425 West 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3425 West 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 3425 West 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 West 59TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 West 59TH Place have a pool?
No, 3425 West 59TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 3425 West 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3425 West 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 West 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 West 59TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
