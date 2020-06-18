All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3414 5th Avenue
3414 5th Avenue

3414 5th Avenue · (626) 888-2430
Location

3414 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

*FOR LEASE* Charming front unit home has a private gated entrance leading up to a cozy front porch. Gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring and porcelain tile flooring throughout. Large windows allow an abundant amount of natural sunlight to flow in. Kitchen features cabinetry with ample storage space, granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There is also a separate in house laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Master bedroom features private bathroom and walk-in closet. Backyard features lush, mature fruit trees. Conveniently located nearby Downtown Los Angeles and walking distance to Metro Rail. Inquire today for more information about this wonderful opportunity!

Lease Details: Landlord pays for water. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash. No pets allowed.
Check out the virtual tour: https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=w9jXCFnHPU6P3Fzt1BZckQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 5th Avenue have any available units?
3414 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 5th Avenue have?
Some of 3414 5th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3414 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3414 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3414 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3414 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3414 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3414 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3414 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3414 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
