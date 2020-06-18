3414 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*FOR LEASE* Charming front unit home has a private gated entrance leading up to a cozy front porch. Gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring and porcelain tile flooring throughout. Large windows allow an abundant amount of natural sunlight to flow in. Kitchen features cabinetry with ample storage space, granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There is also a separate in house laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Master bedroom features private bathroom and walk-in closet. Backyard features lush, mature fruit trees. Conveniently located nearby Downtown Los Angeles and walking distance to Metro Rail. Inquire today for more information about this wonderful opportunity!



Lease Details: Landlord pays for water. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash. No pets allowed.

Check out the virtual tour: https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=w9jXCFnHPU6P3Fzt1BZckQ