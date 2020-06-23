3413 Oak Glen Drive

Amenities
Ideally located in Hollywood Hills West is this gated, two story home with sweeping views of the hills and Universal City. The main floor features a foyer with grand staircase, a formal dining room, living room, family room and a chef’s kitchen. Also on the first floor is one of four bedrooms with an attached bathroom, making it ideal for guests or a home office. Upstairs, the master suite has a private office/sitting room, walk in closet, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the entertainer's backyard, complete with pool and spa. The house is a quick drive from Universal Studios & City Walk, Cahuenga Park, the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Reservoir.