Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

3413 Oak Glen Drive

3413 Oak Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Oak Glen Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Ideally located in Hollywood Hills West is this gated, two story home with sweeping views of the hills and Universal City. The main floor features a foyer with grand staircase, a formal dining room, living room, family room and a chef’s kitchen. Also on the first floor is one of four bedrooms with an attached bathroom, making it ideal for guests or a home office. Upstairs, the master suite has a private office/sitting room, walk in closet, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the entertainer's backyard, complete with pool and spa. The house is a quick drive from Universal Studios & City Walk, Cahuenga Park, the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have any available units?
3413 Oak Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have?
Some of 3413 Oak Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Oak Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Oak Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Oak Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Oak Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 3413 Oak Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Oak Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3413 Oak Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3413 Oak Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Oak Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Oak Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
