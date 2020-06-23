3413 Oak Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Ideally located in Hollywood Hills West is this gated, two story home with sweeping views of the hills and Universal City. The main floor features a foyer with grand staircase, a formal dining room, living room, family room and a chef’s kitchen. Also on the first floor is one of four bedrooms with an attached bathroom, making it ideal for guests or a home office. Upstairs, the master suite has a private office/sitting room, walk in closet, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the entertainer's backyard, complete with pool and spa. The house is a quick drive from Universal Studios & City Walk, Cahuenga Park, the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Reservoir.