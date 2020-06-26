3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 1 BR APT WITH BALCONY AND PARKING - Property Id: 134780



The apartment is 900 sq ft. Very spacious. Fully equipped, unfurnished, with a big balcony and elevator. Laundry in the building. Central heat/AC.



Once you enter the apt, the walk-through kitchen is on your left, the living room is straight ahead, a coat closet to your right, and just passed the coat closet is the hallway to the bathroom and bedroom - these rooms are divided by a lil hallway with built-in cabinet and drawers.



The kitchen has a full-size fridge, a large stainless steel dual sink with garbage disposal and retractable spray faucet. Plenty of cupboard and drawer space. An electric stovetop and oven. And a breakfast nook with a window.



The living room is huge. A sliding glass door opens to the patio which overlooks the backyard.



The bedroom is also spacious. Large windows overlook the backyard. A large closet with sliding mirror doors.



The bathroom has great water pressure. A built-in bathtub with shower.



The building has a beautiful and charming mid century style.

No Pets Allowed



