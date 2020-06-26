All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27

3407 Huxley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Huxley Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
FULLY RENOVATED 1 BR APT WITH BALCONY AND PARKING - Property Id: 134780

The apartment is 900 sq ft. Very spacious. Fully equipped, unfurnished, with a big balcony and elevator. Laundry in the building. Central heat/AC.

Once you enter the apt, the walk-through kitchen is on your left, the living room is straight ahead, a coat closet to your right, and just passed the coat closet is the hallway to the bathroom and bedroom - these rooms are divided by a lil hallway with built-in cabinet and drawers.

The kitchen has a full-size fridge, a large stainless steel dual sink with garbage disposal and retractable spray faucet. Plenty of cupboard and drawer space. An electric stovetop and oven. And a breakfast nook with a window.

The living room is huge. A sliding glass door opens to the patio which overlooks the backyard.

The bedroom is also spacious. Large windows overlook the backyard. A large closet with sliding mirror doors.

The bathroom has great water pressure. A built-in bathtub with shower.

The building has a beautiful and charming mid century style.
Property Id 134780

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have any available units?
3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have?
Some of 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 offers parking.
Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have a pool?
No, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have accessible units?
No, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Huxley St. Apt. 27 does not have units with dishwashers.
