3401 GREENWOOD Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

3401 GREENWOOD Avenue

3401 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Greenwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mar Vista Classic. At the base of Mar Vista Knoll on a quiet cul-de-sac sits this spacious and bright home on a big lot. The entry level enjoys an upgraded kitchen and great living room with a fireplace. In addition, there is a nice dining area, separate den and laundry rooom. The upper level is flooded with natural light and from the master balcony you can enjoy roof top views of Marina Del Rey and a little peak of the blue water of the ocean. This home sits on a hill and creates a real sense of privacy with a big backyard to enjoy the ocean breezes in. Great location just moments from Venice, Santa Monica and Mar Vista Farmer's Market. Brand new AC and automatic garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have any available units?
3401 GREENWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3401 GREENWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 GREENWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
