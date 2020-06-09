3401 GREENWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mar Vista Classic. At the base of Mar Vista Knoll on a quiet cul-de-sac sits this spacious and bright home on a big lot. The entry level enjoys an upgraded kitchen and great living room with a fireplace. In addition, there is a nice dining area, separate den and laundry rooom. The upper level is flooded with natural light and from the master balcony you can enjoy roof top views of Marina Del Rey and a little peak of the blue water of the ocean. This home sits on a hill and creates a real sense of privacy with a big backyard to enjoy the ocean breezes in. Great location just moments from Venice, Santa Monica and Mar Vista Farmer's Market. Brand new AC and automatic garage door.