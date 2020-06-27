3390 Barham Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

This charming 2 bedroom home is set back from the street, hidden behind a redwood fence, beneath a canopy of shade trees. From here you can walk to Universal Studios or the Hollywood Bowl, Warner Bros or Hollywood Walk of Fame. Right in your backyard, hike trails through canyons surrounding The Hollywood Sign. Premium cable, Super Wi-fi & personal laundry. This home is completly furnished down to the linens and towels.



Very few homes are as centrally located and equally private.



Step inside this cozy, 50's cottage with its eclectic mix of very comfortable furniture, artwork & posters hanging on the walls, hand-made travertine counters & parquet hardwood floors - you’ll appreciate the love and care that has gone into this home.



Everything you need is here: In the living room, there is a 4G 55" Smart Roku TV (HBO, Netflix and more) connected to High-Speed Cable - up to 1 gig.



The kitchen is fully functional with service for six.



Each bedroom has a queen size bed, quilts, linens and four pillows.



As landlords we respond immediately to any issue that might arise.



INTERCOM:

If someone rings the bell from the locked front gate, press down there is an intercom system that allows you to talk and buzz the person in.