3390 Barham Blvd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

3390 Barham Blvd

3390 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3390 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This charming 2 bedroom home is set back from the street, hidden behind a redwood fence, beneath a canopy of shade trees. From here you can walk to Universal Studios or the Hollywood Bowl, Warner Bros or Hollywood Walk of Fame. Right in your backyard, hike trails through canyons surrounding The Hollywood Sign. Premium cable, Super Wi-fi & personal laundry. This home is completly furnished down to the linens and towels.

Very few homes are as centrally located and equally private.

Step inside this cozy, 50's cottage with its eclectic mix of very comfortable furniture, artwork & posters hanging on the walls, hand-made travertine counters & parquet hardwood floors - you’ll appreciate the love and care that has gone into this home.

Everything you need is here: In the living room, there is a 4G 55" Smart Roku TV (HBO, Netflix and more) connected to High-Speed Cable - up to 1 gig.

The kitchen is fully functional with service for six.

Each bedroom has a queen size bed, quilts, linens and four pillows.

As landlords we respond immediately to any issue that might arise.

INTERCOM:
If someone rings the bell from the locked front gate, press down there is an intercom system that allows you to talk and buzz the person in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 Barham Blvd have any available units?
3390 Barham Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3390 Barham Blvd have?
Some of 3390 Barham Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 Barham Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3390 Barham Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 Barham Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3390 Barham Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3390 Barham Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3390 Barham Blvd offers parking.
Does 3390 Barham Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3390 Barham Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 Barham Blvd have a pool?
No, 3390 Barham Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3390 Barham Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3390 Barham Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 Barham Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3390 Barham Blvd has units with dishwashers.
