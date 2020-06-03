3388 Rosewood Avenue.

Amenities

Bright, charming, and beautifully maintained home located in the heart of Mar Vista. With 4 beds, 2 baths, and a large backyard (6,248 sq. ft. lot), there is plenty of space to relax, enjoy the natural light, or breathe some fresh air. The home offers central heating, inside washer and dryer, detached 2-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, abundance of storage space, courtyard, and private fruit tree garden. Large central living area with sliding doors to backyard provides flexible entertainment space for guests. Ideal location to escape city hustle while still centrally located near several shops, restaurants, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Farmer's Market, tech companies, and just 2 miles from Venice Beach. This is a truly family friendly neighborhood.