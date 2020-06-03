All apartments in Los Angeles
February 5 2020

3388 Rosewood Avenue

Location

3388 Rosewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Bright, charming, and beautifully maintained home located in the heart of Mar Vista. With 4 beds, 2 baths, and a large backyard (6,248 sq. ft. lot), there is plenty of space to relax, enjoy the natural light, or breathe some fresh air. The home offers central heating, inside washer and dryer, detached 2-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, abundance of storage space, courtyard, and private fruit tree garden. Large central living area with sliding doors to backyard provides flexible entertainment space for guests. Ideal location to escape city hustle while still centrally located near several shops, restaurants, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Farmer's Market, tech companies, and just 2 miles from Venice Beach. This is a truly family friendly neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have any available units?
3388 Rosewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have?
Some of 3388 Rosewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3388 Rosewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3388 Rosewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 Rosewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3388 Rosewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3388 Rosewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3388 Rosewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3388 Rosewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3388 Rosewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 Rosewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3388 Rosewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

