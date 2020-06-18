338 North Sycamore Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LARGE townhome style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Hancock Park. This beautiful home has luscious hardwood floors, washer/dryer IN THE UNIT, A/C in both bedrooms, and a private balcony. In addition, the layout is bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, and living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room downstairs. This unit comes with 1 covered parking space with storage, LOTS of closets, faux wood blinds, AND it gets plenty of natural light.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 6/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.