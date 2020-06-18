All apartments in Los Angeles
338 North Sycamore Avenue
338 North Sycamore Avenue
338 North Sycamore Avenue

338 North Sycamore Avenue · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LARGE townhome style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Hancock Park. This beautiful home has luscious hardwood floors, washer/dryer IN THE UNIT, A/C in both bedrooms, and a private balcony. In addition, the layout is bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, and living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room downstairs. This unit comes with 1 covered parking space with storage, LOTS of closets, faux wood blinds, AND it gets plenty of natural light.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 6/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
338 North Sycamore Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 338 North Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 North Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 North Sycamore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 North Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 North Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 North Sycamore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 North Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 338 North Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 North Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 North Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

