Los Angeles, CA
338 North DETROIT Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

338 North DETROIT Street

338 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

338 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 2 beds 1 bath UPPER unit in French Normandy duplex. Center hall entry. Grand living room with high ceiling with beams, so many windows, fireplace. Formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen with double sinks, stone counters, dishwasher, built in microwave. 2 beds and 1 full bath with tub and shower: Built in closets. Shared yard. 2 car garage accessed through alley behind La Brea. Close to The Grove, shops and restaurants on Beverly Blvd and La Brea Ave. No pets. Available AFTER December 19, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
338 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 338 North DETROIT Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 338 North DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 338 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 338 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 338 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 North DETROIT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 338 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 338 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.

