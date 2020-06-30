338 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 2 beds 1 bath UPPER unit in French Normandy duplex. Center hall entry. Grand living room with high ceiling with beams, so many windows, fireplace. Formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen with double sinks, stone counters, dishwasher, built in microwave. 2 beds and 1 full bath with tub and shower: Built in closets. Shared yard. 2 car garage accessed through alley behind La Brea. Close to The Grove, shops and restaurants on Beverly Blvd and La Brea Ave. No pets. Available AFTER December 19, 2019.