All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard

3361 Cahuenga Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3361 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Super Rare Studio Apartment with full kitchen on great stretch of Caheunga near LA Fitness, Mercado, Universal Studios, and so much more! Quiet, private vintage apartment with 1 gated parking space, plus a huge patio that overlooks Cahuenga and offers great bonus space to relax and unwind, or enjoy being amid the buzz of the Hollywood Hills. This is an 2nd story apartment in a small mixed use property - a perfect writer's encalve, pied-a-terre, perfect for someone who travels often and needs a supremely located, no frills apartment. Unfurnished, 1 year lease minimum. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have any available units?
3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have?
Some of 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College