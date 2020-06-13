3361 CAHUENGA Boulevard

Amenities

Super Rare Studio Apartment with full kitchen on great stretch of Caheunga near LA Fitness, Mercado, Universal Studios, and so much more! Quiet, private vintage apartment with 1 gated parking space, plus a huge patio that overlooks Cahuenga and offers great bonus space to relax and unwind, or enjoy being amid the buzz of the Hollywood Hills. This is an 2nd story apartment in a small mixed use property - a perfect writer's encalve, pied-a-terre, perfect for someone who travels often and needs a supremely located, no frills apartment. Unfurnished, 1 year lease minimum. AVAILABLE NOW!