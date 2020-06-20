All apartments in Los Angeles
3360 WOOD Terrace

3360 Wood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Wood Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Charming cottage in desirable Los Feliz available for lease! Gated and hedged for privacy this home features a private grassy front yard, light and bright airy floor plan with living and dining nook and wood flooring. Showcasing floor to ceiling casement windows, built-ins, Nest system for central AC and heat, two well proportioned bedrooms and beautifully updated bathroom with shower/bathtub combo. Enjoy cooking in the beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area with storage and private access to the detached converted garage showcased as an in-home gym with air conditioning, mirror and rubber flooring. Prime Los Feliz locale close to The Greek Theatre, Trader Joe's, Gelsons, shops and dining on Hillhurst and also Atwater Village, this home is sure to get scooped up quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 WOOD Terrace have any available units?
3360 WOOD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 WOOD Terrace have?
Some of 3360 WOOD Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 WOOD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3360 WOOD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 WOOD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3360 WOOD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3360 WOOD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3360 WOOD Terrace offers parking.
Does 3360 WOOD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 WOOD Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 WOOD Terrace have a pool?
No, 3360 WOOD Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3360 WOOD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3360 WOOD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 WOOD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 WOOD Terrace has units with dishwashers.
