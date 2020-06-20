3360 WOOD Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Charming cottage in desirable Los Feliz available for lease! Gated and hedged for privacy this home features a private grassy front yard, light and bright airy floor plan with living and dining nook and wood flooring. Showcasing floor to ceiling casement windows, built-ins, Nest system for central AC and heat, two well proportioned bedrooms and beautifully updated bathroom with shower/bathtub combo. Enjoy cooking in the beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area with storage and private access to the detached converted garage showcased as an in-home gym with air conditioning, mirror and rubber flooring. Prime Los Feliz locale close to The Greek Theatre, Trader Joe's, Gelsons, shops and dining on Hillhurst and also Atwater Village, this home is sure to get scooped up quickly!