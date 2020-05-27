3343 South Durango Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Leasing Professional Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for efficiency purposes)



No one above you!! Tons of natural light. High Arching 2 Level Townhouse! Unbelievable location near the heart of downtown Culver City! Metro line is literally a few blocks away. Gated, secured building right off Robertson and Venice Blvd! Close to the action, walking distance to all the restaurants and bars in Culver City. WeWork and Sony are walking distance. Apple, Amazon, and all the design firms are walking distance. Metro station just a short walk away. Beverly Hills is less than a 10 minute drive away. Century City is just a 5 min drive! Downtown Santa Monica is just 10 min away. Expo Line toward Downtown Santa Monica is a block away.



Completely brand new and modern kitchen flooring and rooms, concrete separated walls for complete privacy. Condo quality construction. Huge amount of closet space! Perfect for live/work. Garage parking avail for up to 2 spaces! Ample street parking. Apartments are avail for showing now and will be ready for move-in ASAP. The building is looking awesome as we have completely updated it recently.



Major Employers within walking distance or short drive:



HBO

Apple

Sony

Amazon

Nike

WeWork

Equinox

Jam City

Joymode

Alpha Productions Inc

Happy Flap Inc

Liton Lighting

Flap Happy

1661 Inc

Spaces

Regus

J A P

Culver City Recording Studio

Walton Isaacson

Zoic

Steelhouse

Cunningham Group

The Elder Statesman LLC

Clutter

Big Picture Entertainment

Kaiser Permanente

Allied Universal

Osada Inc

Peter Wodinksy

Karney Management Co



Text Brian show contact info for more info and showings.



Terms:



$3450.00 includes 2 on-site gated parking spots!!!

12 month lease

Pets welcome and loved!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3343-s-durango-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa-unit-111/e11802bb-7bf8-4939-a2cd-868566c5af68



(RLNE4819017)