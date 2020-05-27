All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3343 South Durango Avenue

3343 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3343 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for efficiency purposes)

No one above you!! Tons of natural light. High Arching 2 Level Townhouse! Unbelievable location near the heart of downtown Culver City! Metro line is literally a few blocks away. Gated, secured building right off Robertson and Venice Blvd! Close to the action, walking distance to all the restaurants and bars in Culver City. WeWork and Sony are walking distance. Apple, Amazon, and all the design firms are walking distance. Metro station just a short walk away. Beverly Hills is less than a 10 minute drive away. Century City is just a 5 min drive! Downtown Santa Monica is just 10 min away. Expo Line toward Downtown Santa Monica is a block away.

Completely brand new and modern kitchen flooring and rooms, concrete separated walls for complete privacy. Condo quality construction. Huge amount of closet space! Perfect for live/work. Garage parking avail for up to 2 spaces! Ample street parking. Apartments are avail for showing now and will be ready for move-in ASAP. The building is looking awesome as we have completely updated it recently.

Major Employers within walking distance or short drive:

HBO
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Nike
WeWork
Equinox
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co

Text Brian show contact info for more info and showings.

Terms:

$3450.00 includes 2 on-site gated parking spots!!!
12 month lease
Pets welcome and loved!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3343-s-durango-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa-unit-111/e11802bb-7bf8-4939-a2cd-868566c5af68

(RLNE4819017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 South Durango Avenue have any available units?
3343 South Durango Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 South Durango Avenue have?
Some of 3343 South Durango Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 South Durango Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3343 South Durango Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 South Durango Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 South Durango Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3343 South Durango Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3343 South Durango Avenue offers parking.
Does 3343 South Durango Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 South Durango Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 South Durango Avenue have a pool?
No, 3343 South Durango Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3343 South Durango Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3343 South Durango Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 South Durango Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 South Durango Avenue has units with dishwashers.
