3343 South Durango Avenue

Amenities
Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please for efficiency purposes)
No one above you!! Tons of natural light. High Arching 2 Level Townhouse! Unbelievable location near the heart of downtown Culver City! Metro line is literally a few blocks away. Gated, secured building right off Robertson and Venice Blvd! Close to the action, walking distance to all the restaurants and bars in Culver City. WeWork and Sony are walking distance. Apple, Amazon, and all the design firms are walking distance. Metro station just a short walk away. Beverly Hills is less than a 10 minute drive away. Century City is just a 5 min drive! Downtown Santa Monica is just 10 min away. Expo Line toward Downtown Santa Monica is a block away.
Completely brand new and modern kitchen flooring and rooms, concrete separated walls for complete privacy. Condo quality construction. Huge amount of closet space! Perfect for live/work. Garage parking avail for up to 2 spaces! Ample street parking. Apartments are avail for showing now and will be ready for move-in ASAP. The building is looking awesome as we have completely updated it recently.
Major Employers within walking distance or short drive:
HBO
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Nike
WeWork
Equinox
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co
Text Brian show contact info for more info and showings.
Terms:
$3450.00 includes 2 on-site gated parking spots!!!
12 month lease
Pets welcome and loved!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3343-s-durango-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa-unit-111/e11802bb-7bf8-4939-a2cd-868566c5af68
(RLNE4819017)