Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3341 Country Club Dr

3341 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3341 Country Club Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
pool
Home
Charming home in Hancock Park, exquisitely updated with exceptional attention to detail. Light and bright living space with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a Guest house. Beautiful large windows grace the living room, with gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Chefs kitchen equipped with a stove, wine cooler, and large center island. The yard and outdoor space is artistically designed with landscaping and fountains, perfect for entertaining. Furnished with authentic vintage pieces. The property is large enough to sleep twelve People, yet intimate enough for a romanti...c hideaway for two. Outdoors: We invite you to relax outside on the beautiful and tropical Backyard Setting with pool, waterfalls and fountain. outdoor bar or lounge on a chaise in the sun, The patio is covered is excellent for entertaining, as there is a 2 top table,2 chairs and Patio Loveseat and an outdoor fire Pit. Indoors: The great room features a large sectional for plenty of seating, fireplace, HDTV, and beautiful French doors that let in natural light The dining area is bright and cheery with seating for 8, and a French door leading to the Tropical Backyard. custom cabinets and is fully equipped with everything you need. Pool house - the pool house is a private, 600 sq. ft. lofted one bedroom with central air and heat. The large windows overlook the soothing fountain and shared courtyard and pool. Bedrooms: Master Bedroom Suite: King-size bed with fireplace, stunning pool views, and private French door that open out to the pool and rear patio. Private attached bathtub, shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Suite 2 is a beautiful second master complete with Queen Size bed and private attached Shower with sink. Bedroom 3 features a queen bed, reach-in closet and private attached Shower with sink. Bedroom 4,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Country Club Dr have any available units?
3341 Country Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Country Club Dr have?
Some of 3341 Country Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3341 Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3341 Country Club Dr offer parking?
No, 3341 Country Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Country Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3341 Country Club Dr has a pool.
Does 3341 Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 3341 Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
