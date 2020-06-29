334 North Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

GORGEOUS Art Deco split-level townhouse on Sycamore Ave (North of Beverly)! This LARGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment has a bright but not-too-hot balcony, lusciously beautiful hardwood floors,fireplace, 1 car port parking space, IN UNIT washer/dryer, A/C in both bedrooms, AND MUCH MORE! This building is beautiful, this unit is beautiful, and the neighborhood is central to SO MUCH!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

