Last updated July 7 2020 at 1:37 AM

334 North Sycamore Avenue

334 North Sycamore Avenue · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
GORGEOUS Art Deco split-level townhouse on Sycamore Ave (North of Beverly)! This LARGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment has a bright but not-too-hot balcony, lusciously beautiful hardwood floors,fireplace, 1 car port parking space, IN UNIT washer/dryer, A/C in both bedrooms, AND MUCH MORE! This building is beautiful, this unit is beautiful, and the neighborhood is central to SO MUCH!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
334 North Sycamore Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 334 North Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 North Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 North Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 North Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 North Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 North Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 North Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 North Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 North Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 North Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
