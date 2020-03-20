3326 w 27th st

Amenities

Beautiful and up to date home for rent. Place has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, porch, outside storage, private front yard, new appliances, washer and dryer, and fireplace. Bills such as water and gas are included. Located in Jefferson Park which is a few miles away from Santa Monica beach, downtown LA, LAFC stadium, and expo metro line.

