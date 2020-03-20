All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

3326 w 27th st

3326 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3326 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MODERN AND ALL INCLUDED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 222225

Beautiful and up to date home for rent. Place has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, porch, outside storage, private front yard, new appliances, washer and dryer, and fireplace. Bills such as water and gas are included. Located in Jefferson Park which is a few miles away from Santa Monica beach, downtown LA, LAFC stadium, and expo metro line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222225
Property Id 222225

(RLNE5609888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 w 27th st have any available units?
3326 w 27th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 w 27th st have?
Some of 3326 w 27th st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 w 27th st currently offering any rent specials?
3326 w 27th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 w 27th st pet-friendly?
No, 3326 w 27th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3326 w 27th st offer parking?
No, 3326 w 27th st does not offer parking.
Does 3326 w 27th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 w 27th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 w 27th st have a pool?
No, 3326 w 27th st does not have a pool.
Does 3326 w 27th st have accessible units?
No, 3326 w 27th st does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 w 27th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 w 27th st has units with dishwashers.
