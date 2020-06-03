3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed dog park air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park

Beautifully cozy and charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in lovely Spanish style with courtyard. Unit has been recently painted and well maintained. Centrally located in Silver Lake close to Sunset Junction, the Reservoir, and the dog park. Available immediately. Here are the details: 1 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath with bathtub/shower -Hardwood floors -Washer/Dryer in Unit -Stove -Microwave -Ample Cabinet Space -Individual heating and air conditioner units -Fully landscaped lush outdoor space. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly. Conveniently located to Sunset Boulevard. These units rarely come on the market and will be gone quickly. Call us today and set up showing.