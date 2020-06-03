All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2

3315 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3315 Berkeley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
dog park
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
Beautifully cozy and charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in lovely Spanish style with courtyard. Unit has been recently painted and well maintained. Centrally located in Silver Lake close to Sunset Junction, the Reservoir, and the dog park. Available immediately. Here are the details: 1 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath with bathtub/shower -Hardwood floors -Washer/Dryer in Unit -Stove -Microwave -Ample Cabinet Space -Individual heating and air conditioner units -Fully landscaped lush outdoor space. The neighborhood is quiet and friendly. Conveniently located to Sunset Boulevard. These units rarely come on the market and will be gone quickly. Call us today and set up showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have any available units?
3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have?
Some of 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 offer parking?
No, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have a pool?
No, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Berkeley Avenue - 3317 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College