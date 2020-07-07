3314 Barham Blvd.

3314 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Hollywood Hills West
Location! Location! Location! nestled in the heart of Universal city is this enchanting 1 bedroom apartment. 5 minute drive to Universal studios, City walk and much much more. Apartment is all re done with brand new furniture & Appliances.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
