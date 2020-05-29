3301 Tareco Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Mid Century Modern Hollywood Hills Spectacular View Home in Entertainment Industry based neighborhood. Walk to Lake Hollywood recreation. Minutes from major studios - Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC & CBS. Large living room opens to expansive wood deck with glass panel railing and fenced in yard. Step down den or dining room. Master bedroom doors open to second view deck. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, plus Office. 2 Car Garage, but always street parking. Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Bathrooms, Stainless kitchen appliances, Central Air & Heat, Washer and dryer, Alarm System. Non Smoking Inside.