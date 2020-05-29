All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

3301 Tareco Drive

3301 Tareco Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Tareco Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Mid Century Modern Hollywood Hills Spectacular View Home in Entertainment Industry based neighborhood. Walk to Lake Hollywood recreation. Minutes from major studios - Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC & CBS. Large living room opens to expansive wood deck with glass panel railing and fenced in yard. Step down den or dining room. Master bedroom doors open to second view deck. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, plus Office. 2 Car Garage, but always street parking. Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Bathrooms, Stainless kitchen appliances, Central Air & Heat, Washer and dryer, Alarm System. Non Smoking Inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Tareco Drive have any available units?
3301 Tareco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Tareco Drive have?
Some of 3301 Tareco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Tareco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Tareco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Tareco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Tareco Drive offers parking.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Tareco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have a pool?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Tareco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Tareco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

