3301 Tareco Drive

Amenities
Mid Century Modern Hollywood Hills Spectacular View Home in Entertainment Industry based neighborhood. Walk to Lake Hollywood recreation. Minutes from major studios - Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, NBC & CBS. Large living room opens to expansive wood deck with glass panel railing and fenced in yard. Step down den or dining room. Master bedroom doors open to second view deck. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, plus Office. 2 Car Garage, but always street parking. Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Bathrooms, Stainless kitchen appliances, Central Air & Heat, Washer and dryer, Alarm System. Non Smoking Inside.