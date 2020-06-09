All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

3271 KELTON Avenue

3271 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3271 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Located on a knoll in Westside Villlage w/elevated views of trees & street, this gorgeous solar powered home has a formal entry, coat closet & spacious Living Rm featuring gleaming hardwood floors, unique fireplace/mantel & attached Dining Rm. Stunning remodeled cook's kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, glass front cabinets & breakfast bar open to Family Rm w/French Doors leading to Yard. Master is light & bright w/lots of windows, an incredible amount of closet space w/mirrored "swing out" doors & beautiful bath has granite counters, double sinks, new vanity, shower/tub combo.Laundry Rm has stacked washer/dryer. Lovely landscaping w/native plants. Relax in the open patio with a "paver floor," high above the street-level w/views of the trees, vegetation & surrounding homes. Easy access to buses, light rail, shopping, restaurants, Westwood, Century City, SM, Culver City, Downtown, the 10 & 405. Located in Clover Ave Elementary School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 KELTON Avenue have any available units?
3271 KELTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3271 KELTON Avenue have?
Some of 3271 KELTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 KELTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3271 KELTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 KELTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3271 KELTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3271 KELTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3271 KELTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3271 KELTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3271 KELTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 KELTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3271 KELTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3271 KELTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3271 KELTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 KELTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3271 KELTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
