3271 KELTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located on a knoll in Westside Villlage w/elevated views of trees & street, this gorgeous solar powered home has a formal entry, coat closet & spacious Living Rm featuring gleaming hardwood floors, unique fireplace/mantel & attached Dining Rm. Stunning remodeled cook's kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, glass front cabinets & breakfast bar open to Family Rm w/French Doors leading to Yard. Master is light & bright w/lots of windows, an incredible amount of closet space w/mirrored "swing out" doors & beautiful bath has granite counters, double sinks, new vanity, shower/tub combo.Laundry Rm has stacked washer/dryer. Lovely landscaping w/native plants. Relax in the open patio with a "paver floor," high above the street-level w/views of the trees, vegetation & surrounding homes. Easy access to buses, light rail, shopping, restaurants, Westwood, Century City, SM, Culver City, Downtown, the 10 & 405. Located in Clover Ave Elementary School District