All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 327 Livermore Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
327 Livermore Terrace
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

327 Livermore Terrace

327 Livermore Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

327 Livermore Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR, Corner Lot, Highland Park - As you drive up, the blue shutters on this white house will remind you of your last visit to Greece or Capri. Interior has been completely remodeled with a touch of whimsy around every corner. Light pours into the hardwood floored dining room and you can see why home has been used for art exhibits. Built in kitchen table has banquette setting with storage underneath. Bosch cooktop and oven. Large family room opens out onto backyard patio, extending the living space. Downstairs bath with extra large shower also has full size washer dryer. Up the stairs with the Lucite railing are the 3 bedrooms and second bath with deep soaking tub. City views from bedroom windows. Central heat and air, one car garage.

(RLNE5595956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Livermore Terrace have any available units?
327 Livermore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Livermore Terrace have?
Some of 327 Livermore Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Livermore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
327 Livermore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Livermore Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 327 Livermore Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 327 Livermore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 327 Livermore Terrace offers parking.
Does 327 Livermore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Livermore Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Livermore Terrace have a pool?
No, 327 Livermore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 327 Livermore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 327 Livermore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Livermore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Livermore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College