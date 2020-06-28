327 Livermore Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR, Corner Lot, Highland Park - As you drive up, the blue shutters on this white house will remind you of your last visit to Greece or Capri. Interior has been completely remodeled with a touch of whimsy around every corner. Light pours into the hardwood floored dining room and you can see why home has been used for art exhibits. Built in kitchen table has banquette setting with storage underneath. Bosch cooktop and oven. Large family room opens out onto backyard patio, extending the living space. Downstairs bath with extra large shower also has full size washer dryer. Up the stairs with the Lucite railing are the 3 bedrooms and second bath with deep soaking tub. City views from bedroom windows. Central heat and air, one car garage.



(RLNE5595956)