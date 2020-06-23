All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3247 DOS PALOS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3247 DOS PALOS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3247 DOS PALOS Drive

3247 Dos Palos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3247 Dos Palos Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely redone traditional modern on its own-gated promontory in the Hollywood Hills. 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with den/office, single-story gracefully updated to suit a modern lifestyle. Updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, large center island, breakfast bar, Cesarstone counters and beautifully finished white cabinets opens up to a spacious and sunny patio and connecting deck with tree-top views. Mature trees surround a spacious, flat and grassy backyard. Features include White Oak hardwood floors; crown molding, natural tones and plenty of windows allowing natural sunlight to flow through and brighten this cozy home. Bathrooms have been updated and master bath features a gorgeous claw foot tub and dual vanities. A comfortable, yet modern place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have any available units?
3247 DOS PALOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have?
Some of 3247 DOS PALOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 DOS PALOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3247 DOS PALOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 DOS PALOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive offers parking.
Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have a pool?
No, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 DOS PALOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 DOS PALOS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College