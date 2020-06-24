All apartments in Los Angeles
3244 DE WITT Drive

3244 De Witt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3244 De Witt Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Mid-Century nestled in quiet Hollywood hillside neighborhood. Open living area floor plan. Lots of natural light. Plantation shutters. All new hardwood floors. Retro style kitchen & baths. Expansive outside patio deck with gas grill, perfect for dinner parties. Lots of sun with retractable remote awning. Usable, unfenced yard area. Neighborhood consists of all single family homes, with lots of street parking. Nest Thermostat installed. Owner may consider all offers with excellent references & good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 DE WITT Drive have any available units?
3244 DE WITT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 DE WITT Drive have?
Some of 3244 DE WITT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 DE WITT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3244 DE WITT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 DE WITT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3244 DE WITT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3244 DE WITT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3244 DE WITT Drive offers parking.
Does 3244 DE WITT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3244 DE WITT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 DE WITT Drive have a pool?
No, 3244 DE WITT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3244 DE WITT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3244 DE WITT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 DE WITT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 DE WITT Drive has units with dishwashers.
