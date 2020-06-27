All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3242 HUTCHISON Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

3242 HUTCHISON Avenue

3242 Hutchison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Hutchison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled, 4 bed 2 bath in prime location! Stunning Kempas (Indonesian Cherry Wood) floors sparkle throughout. New quartz countertops in the kitchen, ample cabinet space and all appliances including reverse osmosis water filter. Spacious bedrooms include large, built out closets and beautiful natural light. Master bedroom includes en-suite full bath and has direct access to 1 of two balconies. Central AC/Heat and spectacular views of the hills and city lights. 2 parking spaces included! Located in the up and coming Culver City Arts District and directly across from the Helms Bakery's shops and restaurants. Close to Expo line and the New Ivy Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have any available units?
3242 HUTCHISON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have?
Some of 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3242 HUTCHISON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 HUTCHISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

