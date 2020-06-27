3242 HUTCHISON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely remodeled, 4 bed 2 bath in prime location! Stunning Kempas (Indonesian Cherry Wood) floors sparkle throughout. New quartz countertops in the kitchen, ample cabinet space and all appliances including reverse osmosis water filter. Spacious bedrooms include large, built out closets and beautiful natural light. Master bedroom includes en-suite full bath and has direct access to 1 of two balconies. Central AC/Heat and spectacular views of the hills and city lights. 2 parking spaces included! Located in the up and coming Culver City Arts District and directly across from the Helms Bakery's shops and restaurants. Close to Expo line and the New Ivy Station.