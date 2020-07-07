3236 Cattaraugus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Cozy Room w/ private bath in Culver City



Bright and airy bedroom in a 4 bd 4 bth, beautiful modern house in Culver City Art District.



Looking for a quiet, clean, professional housemate who is sociable, mature and works mainly out of the house.

Non-Smoker preferably.

No couples. people preferably.



Upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom with a tub/shower. Its well lit with natural light. Comes furnished with a queen size bed with under bed storage, bedside table, writing desk, chair and ample closet & storage space.



Full access to well equipped kitchen, pantry, patio/deck, outdoor spaces, and living room. Washer & Dryer is available, you must provide your own laundry & cleaning supplies.



Central AC & heat.

Exterior security cameras.

High speed internet WiFi.

Only streaming, no Cable.



Walking distance to downtown Culver City, The Platform, Co-Op Grocery, Trader Joes, Sprouts, Cool Haus, great restaurants, bars, and movie theater.



Close to 405 and 10 freeways, 10 mins walk to Expo Line Metro & public transportations. Centrally located, 15 mins to DTLA, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, UCLA and Hollywood.



A parking spot on driveway.



House is shared with me, boyfriend, a teenage daughter, and our 2 lovable but old pooches, so not for those with allergies. Boyfriend and I both are self-employed and has varied work hours. We enjoy spending a lot of family times usually in the common spaces (kitchen and living room). Boyfriend smokes but ONLY outside. We are quiet people with no drama so you must be too.



Month-to-Month lease, but prefer someone looking to stay 1 year.



month (includes all utilities, internet and house cleaning every 2 weeks).

Deposit = first mth / last mth



Please reply with a sentence about yourself, including your source of income.