Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3236 Cattaraugus Ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

3236 Cattaraugus Ave

3236 Cattaraugus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Cattaraugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Cozy Room w/ private bath in Culver City

Bright and airy bedroom in a 4 bd 4 bth, beautiful modern house in Culver City Art District.

Looking for a quiet, clean, professional housemate who is sociable, mature and works mainly out of the house.
Non-Smoker preferably.
No couples. people preferably.

Upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom with a tub/shower. Its well lit with natural light. Comes furnished with a queen size bed with under bed storage, bedside table, writing desk, chair and ample closet & storage space.

Full access to well equipped kitchen, pantry, patio/deck, outdoor spaces, and living room. Washer & Dryer is available, you must provide your own laundry & cleaning supplies.

Central AC & heat.
Exterior security cameras.
High speed internet WiFi.
Only streaming, no Cable.

Walking distance to downtown Culver City, The Platform, Co-Op Grocery, Trader Joes, Sprouts, Cool Haus, great restaurants, bars, and movie theater.

Close to 405 and 10 freeways, 10 mins walk to Expo Line Metro & public transportations. Centrally located, 15 mins to DTLA, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, UCLA and Hollywood.

A parking spot on driveway.

House is shared with me, boyfriend, a teenage daughter, and our 2 lovable but old pooches, so not for those with allergies. Boyfriend and I both are self-employed and has varied work hours. We enjoy spending a lot of family times usually in the common spaces (kitchen and living room). Boyfriend smokes but ONLY outside. We are quiet people with no drama so you must be too.

Month-to-Month lease, but prefer someone looking to stay 1 year.

month (includes all utilities, internet and house cleaning every 2 weeks).
Deposit = first mth / last mth

Please reply with a sentence about yourself, including your source of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have any available units?
3236 Cattaraugus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have?
Some of 3236 Cattaraugus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Cattaraugus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Cattaraugus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Cattaraugus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave offers parking.
Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have a pool?
No, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Cattaraugus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Cattaraugus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

