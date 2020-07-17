3232 Glendon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Situated above street level in a quiet neighborhood, this charming, light-filled home is private and offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enter into an open-concept living space complete with hardwood floors, lots of windows and solatube skylights. The kitchen has updated appliances, quartz countertops, a center island and ample storage space. The dining area will accommodate a table with seating for 10. French doors lead to a serene, covered, paver-tiled patio with a bar and water feature. Take a few steps up to an extra-large, lushly landscaped and private grassy yard. Completing the main level is a master suite, one additional bedroom and hallway bath. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath includes a jetted-tub and large shower. Two additional bedrooms and a third bath are on the second floor. The garage is set-up as a home-office space and includes plenty of storage. Convenient location with easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways plus a quick, 10-minute drive to the beach. Plenty of restaurants and shopping within minutes. Presbyterian Nursery School, Clover Elementary School, Palm Middle School and The French Lycee of Los Angeles nearby. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.