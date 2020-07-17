All apartments in Los Angeles
3232 Glendon Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:30 AM

3232 Glendon Avenue

3232 Glendon Avenue · (310) 529-5605
Location

3232 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated above street level in a quiet neighborhood, this charming, light-filled home is private and offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enter into an open-concept living space complete with hardwood floors, lots of windows and solatube skylights. The kitchen has updated appliances, quartz countertops, a center island and ample storage space. The dining area will accommodate a table with seating for 10. French doors lead to a serene, covered, paver-tiled patio with a bar and water feature. Take a few steps up to an extra-large, lushly landscaped and private grassy yard. Completing the main level is a master suite, one additional bedroom and hallway bath. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath includes a jetted-tub and large shower. Two additional bedrooms and a third bath are on the second floor. The garage is set-up as a home-office space and includes plenty of storage. Convenient location with easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways plus a quick, 10-minute drive to the beach. Plenty of restaurants and shopping within minutes. Presbyterian Nursery School, Clover Elementary School, Palm Middle School and The French Lycee of Los Angeles nearby. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Glendon Avenue have any available units?
3232 Glendon Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 Glendon Avenue have?
Some of 3232 Glendon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Glendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Glendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Glendon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Glendon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3232 Glendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Glendon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3232 Glendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 Glendon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Glendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3232 Glendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Glendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3232 Glendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Glendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 Glendon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
