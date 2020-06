Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking

Enchanting cottage with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms nestled on almost 2 acres of lush grounds on a private cul-de-sac. Spectacular city and canyon views from this secluded retreat which provides utmost privacy, while conveniently being only minutes to either Sunset or Ventura Blvd. The home has tasteful updates with focus on maintaining it's original charm. Master en-suite sitting area with fireplace - Truly worth seeing to appreciate it's charm! Offered un-furnished - available April 1st.