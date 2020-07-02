All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3218 S Peck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3218 S Peck Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

3218 S Peck Avenue

3218 South Peck Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3218 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit Address is: 3220 S Peck. Stunning Views of the Waterfront District of San Pedro!! Views, views, views all the way into the OC! This quiet street in San Pedro boast lovely views of the harbor and has that San Pedro charm. This newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex offers refinished hardwood floors. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area and wall to wall windows in the living area facing the harbor and ocean. This room leads out to a side patio area for BBQ'ing or just sitting and watching the ocean. Master Bed is just off the kitchen area and has it's own private bath, these floors have just been refinished. Kitchen is in the process of being updated to include stove as well as dishwasher. The 2nd floor has a large bedroom with large closet area with lots of light. This area has a 3/4 bath with stand up washer & dryer. This portion of the home leads out to backyard. Perfect for roommates for private entry. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 S Peck Avenue have any available units?
3218 S Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 S Peck Avenue have?
Some of 3218 S Peck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 S Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3218 S Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 S Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3218 S Peck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3218 S Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3218 S Peck Avenue offers parking.
Does 3218 S Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 S Peck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 S Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 3218 S Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3218 S Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3218 S Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 S Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 S Peck Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College