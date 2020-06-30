All apartments in Los Angeles
3215 Ocean Front Walk 201
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3215 Ocean Front Walk 201

3215 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool table
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled Ocean Front Condo - Property Id: 161240

Beautifully remodeled fully furnished ocean front condo on the Marina Peninsula! This top floor unit features four large bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, master suite with spectacular ocean views and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub, private roof deck, high ceilings and fireplace in the living room, upgraded kitchen with wet bar and wine fridge, and hardwood floors throughout. Private balconies off living room and back bedroom. Loft space features a pool table and is perfect for additional entertaining. Less than 2 blocks from all the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd and the Venice Pier! 5 carport tandem parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161240
Property Id 161240

(RLNE5375655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have any available units?
3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have?
Some of 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 offers parking.
Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have a pool?
No, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have accessible units?
No, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Ocean Front Walk 201 has units with dishwashers.

