3215 Ocean Front Walk 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool table hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled Ocean Front Condo - Property Id: 161240



Beautifully remodeled fully furnished ocean front condo on the Marina Peninsula! This top floor unit features four large bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, master suite with spectacular ocean views and spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub, private roof deck, high ceilings and fireplace in the living room, upgraded kitchen with wet bar and wine fridge, and hardwood floors throughout. Private balconies off living room and back bedroom. Loft space features a pool table and is perfect for additional entertaining. Less than 2 blocks from all the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd and the Venice Pier! 5 carport tandem parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161240

Property Id 161240



(RLNE5375655)