Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive

3214 Ledgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of Beachwood's striking examples of classic mid-century design. Single level plan maintains the perfect blend of elegance and casual ease. An expansive lot along Ledgewood's gentle bend, allows for wide open spacious living areas that are well integrated with the lush canyon surroundings. Renovations are thoughtful and enhance the mid-century features and experience. Sublime living room features walls of glass sliding doors opening to a cantilevered deck with views to the canyon and Hollywood Sign. The wood-burning fireplace centers the space with wonderful original floor to ceiling stone work. Sleek modern kitchen has been fitted to today's standards and opens to the rear patios which offer space for outdoor dining and entertaining. Picture windows provide terrific natural light streaming through serene weeping bamboo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

