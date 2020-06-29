3214 LEDGEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of Beachwood's striking examples of classic mid-century design. Single level plan maintains the perfect blend of elegance and casual ease. An expansive lot along Ledgewood's gentle bend, allows for wide open spacious living areas that are well integrated with the lush canyon surroundings. Renovations are thoughtful and enhance the mid-century features and experience. Sublime living room features walls of glass sliding doors opening to a cantilevered deck with views to the canyon and Hollywood Sign. The wood-burning fireplace centers the space with wonderful original floor to ceiling stone work. Sleek modern kitchen has been fitted to today's standards and opens to the rear patios which offer space for outdoor dining and entertaining. Picture windows provide terrific natural light streaming through serene weeping bamboo.