321 S San Vicente Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool tennis court hot tub

Beautiful 9th floor condo with southwest unobstructed views overlooking Beverly Hills and West Hollywood! This is a fully furnished, open, airy, 1 bedroom, 2 bath with large master and office/den with closet that can easily be converted back to a bedroom! The office/den is open to the living room creating an open, loft-like feeling. Very bright and light! Lovely balcony that spans the length of the condo allowing you to view gorgeous sunsets! 2 tandem covered parking spaces! Complex features Pool, Spa, gated parking with security cameras, Sauna, Gas grills in huge common area with gardens, tennis, paddle courts and gym! Security cameras and day manager. Within walking distance to Rodeo Dr., Beverly Center, Melrose, the Grove, restaurants and much more!