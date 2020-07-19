All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

321 S San Vicente Boulevard

321 W San Vicente Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

321 W San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 9th floor condo with southwest unobstructed views overlooking Beverly Hills and West Hollywood! This is a fully furnished, open, airy, 1 bedroom, 2 bath with large master and office/den with closet that can easily be converted back to a bedroom! The office/den is open to the living room creating an open, loft-like feeling. Very bright and light! Lovely balcony that spans the length of the condo allowing you to view gorgeous sunsets! 2 tandem covered parking spaces! Complex features Pool, Spa, gated parking with security cameras, Sauna, Gas grills in huge common area with gardens, tennis, paddle courts and gym! Security cameras and day manager. Within walking distance to Rodeo Dr., Beverly Center, Melrose, the Grove, restaurants and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have any available units?
321 S San Vicente Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have?
Some of 321 S San Vicente Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 S San Vicente Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
321 S San Vicente Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 S San Vicente Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard offers parking.
Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard has a pool.
Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 321 S San Vicente Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 S San Vicente Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
