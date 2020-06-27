All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:24 PM

320 S Swall DR

320 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 South Swall Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Truly unique and stunning unit located in prime Los Angeles, surrounded by the best restaurants, shopping areas, and grocery stores. This fine unit spans the 2nd floor of the building and features private large back patio with beautiful landscaping. Approximately 2500 sq. ft. with open living and dining areas that lead to a front balcony area with lovely street views. 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 2.5 Luxurious Bathrooms. Master Bedroom Includes Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Exquisite Master Bath with Dual Sinks with Granite Countertops. Impressive Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit and hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Closet Space. Private, Only 4 units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S Swall DR have any available units?
320 S Swall DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S Swall DR have?
Some of 320 S Swall DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S Swall DR currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Swall DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Swall DR pet-friendly?
No, 320 S Swall DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 320 S Swall DR offer parking?
No, 320 S Swall DR does not offer parking.
Does 320 S Swall DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 S Swall DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Swall DR have a pool?
No, 320 S Swall DR does not have a pool.
Does 320 S Swall DR have accessible units?
No, 320 S Swall DR does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Swall DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 S Swall DR does not have units with dishwashers.

