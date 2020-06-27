320 S Swall DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Truly unique and stunning unit located in prime Los Angeles, surrounded by the best restaurants, shopping areas, and grocery stores. This fine unit spans the 2nd floor of the building and features private large back patio with beautiful landscaping. Approximately 2500 sq. ft. with open living and dining areas that lead to a front balcony area with lovely street views. 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 2.5 Luxurious Bathrooms. Master Bedroom Includes Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Exquisite Master Bath with Dual Sinks with Granite Countertops. Impressive Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit and hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Closet Space. Private, Only 4 units in the building.