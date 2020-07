Amenities

Available 01/15/20 Large 2bd/1bath in fabulous Hollywood era four-flex, steps from The Grove. Fully renovated with all original character in tact. High coved ceilings, French windows, beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Second floor unit with treetop views. Large eat in kitchen with very high end stainless steel appliances. Bertazonni stove. Complete laundry room. New heat and A/C systems. One garage space on site. Permit only street parking.



