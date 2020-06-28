3192 South Barrington Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Bright and airy renovated front lower 2 + 1, hardwood floors throughout, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, new kitchen countertops, good closet space, laundry on-site, 1 car garage. Great area close to Palms Village. walking distance to Whole Foods Market, cafes and restaurants.

Apt, #3186 #G is also available for $2450 mo.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.



