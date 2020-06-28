All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

3192 South Barrington Avenue

3192 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3192 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Bright and airy renovated front lower 2 + 1, hardwood floors throughout, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, new kitchen countertops, good closet space, laundry on-site, 1 car garage. Great area close to Palms Village. walking distance to Whole Foods Market, cafes and restaurants.
Apt, #3186 #G is also available for $2450 mo.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have any available units?
3192 South Barrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have?
Some of 3192 South Barrington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3192 South Barrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3192 South Barrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3192 South Barrington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3192 South Barrington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3192 South Barrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3192 South Barrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 3192 South Barrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3192 South Barrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3192 South Barrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3192 South Barrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
