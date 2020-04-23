All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

319 Parkman Ave 319

319 Parkman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 Parkman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hip One Bedroom in UP AND COMING area of L.A.! - Property Id: 118993

Stop by FRIDAY MAY 10th @ 12:00 PM for a viewing!

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 today!
All units are very similar. Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for!

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 today!

Parking included!
Washer/dryer ON-SITE
Full amenities
Instant hot water heater
Low flow toilets
Lush landscaping
Energy/water efficient design
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Killer private balconies and views
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit

What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118993
Property Id 118993

(RLNE4878747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have any available units?
319 Parkman Ave 319 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have?
Some of 319 Parkman Ave 319's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Parkman Ave 319 currently offering any rent specials?
319 Parkman Ave 319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Parkman Ave 319 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Parkman Ave 319 is pet friendly.
Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 offer parking?
Yes, 319 Parkman Ave 319 offers parking.
Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Parkman Ave 319 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have a pool?
No, 319 Parkman Ave 319 does not have a pool.
Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have accessible units?
No, 319 Parkman Ave 319 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Parkman Ave 319 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Parkman Ave 319 has units with dishwashers.
