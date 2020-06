Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light, bright & airy!!! Beautifully updated one bedroom unit located in a triplex in highly sought after Atwater Village. Polished concrete floors throughout, brand new appliances (including dishwasher), and new sliding door access to private outdoor space. Includes washer/dryer and ample storage. Close to Glendale Blvd and all of its lovely amenities as well as the LA River and Griffith Park.