316 N Orange Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

C.W. Powers, Architect, 1928. Prolific during Los Angeles' golden age of architecture, C.W. Powers' revivalist design contributions throughout the region show a level of building mastery and skill perfectly suited as the burgeoning Southern California landscape continued to grow. His contributions, many of which are large-scale, multi-story residential buildings completed in the 1920s through 1930s, incorporated Spanish Colonial, Romanesque, English, and Chateau revival styles that appealed to a"new California" and an influx of citizens who flocked to the region with the tepid climate and abundant work opportunities. And while Powers may have achieved much of his fame from iconic commissions such as Arwyn Manor, Fleur De Lis, and Val d'Amour, his smaller projects, such as the two story Spanish Colonial Revival two-unit apartment building built for L.M. Halper are no less significant. Powers extensive use of hardwood floors, intricate plaster ceiling ornamentation, oversized living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, three bedrooms, and bathrooms all emphasize the importance of his work which is now ready for those who lease this exceptional apartment home. Central air and heat, recently updated kitchen and baths, service porch, 2 car garage.