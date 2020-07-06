All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 316 N Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
316 N Orange Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 10:06 PM

316 N Orange Drive

316 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
C.W. Powers, Architect, 1928. Prolific during Los Angeles' golden age of architecture, C.W. Powers' revivalist design contributions throughout the region show a level of building mastery and skill perfectly suited as the burgeoning Southern California landscape continued to grow. His contributions, many of which are large-scale, multi-story residential buildings completed in the 1920s through 1930s, incorporated Spanish Colonial, Romanesque, English, and Chateau revival styles that appealed to a"new California" and an influx of citizens who flocked to the region with the tepid climate and abundant work opportunities. And while Powers may have achieved much of his fame from iconic commissions such as Arwyn Manor, Fleur De Lis, and Val d'Amour, his smaller projects, such as the two story Spanish Colonial Revival two-unit apartment building built for L.M. Halper are no less significant. Powers extensive use of hardwood floors, intricate plaster ceiling ornamentation, oversized living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, three bedrooms, and bathrooms all emphasize the importance of his work which is now ready for those who lease this exceptional apartment home. Central air and heat, recently updated kitchen and baths, service porch, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N Orange Drive have any available units?
316 N Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 N Orange Drive have?
Some of 316 N Orange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 N Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 N Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 316 N Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 N Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 316 N Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 316 N Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 N Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 N Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 N Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College