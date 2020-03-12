315 East 8TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym pool putting green bbq/grill

Beautiful Industrial loft in an Architectural Textile building near LA's Fashion District. Tons of light, 7th floor unit in this historic, mid rise building. Great views of city lights and downtown skyline from this oversized condo. Modern kitchen, w/Bosch stainless steel appliances and concrete flooring. Open living space with high ceilings, industrial windows (shades included) and separated bedroom space, uniquely designed raised platform encased with black out curtains. Bonus large walk in closet has floor to ceiling closet organize system. Plenty of storage including built in cabinets that stretch across one wall and additional storage closet. Large soaking tub and modern vanity set, stackable condensation washer/dryer. A sister building to Santee Village lofts. A community all its own with shared amenities that boast a state of the art fitness center, rooftop pool, spas and sundeck, BBQ, rooftop putting green and basketball court.