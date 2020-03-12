All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:55 AM

315 East 8TH Street

315 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 East 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Beautiful Industrial loft in an Architectural Textile building near LA's Fashion District. Tons of light, 7th floor unit in this historic, mid rise building. Great views of city lights and downtown skyline from this oversized condo. Modern kitchen, w/Bosch stainless steel appliances and concrete flooring. Open living space with high ceilings, industrial windows (shades included) and separated bedroom space, uniquely designed raised platform encased with black out curtains. Bonus large walk in closet has floor to ceiling closet organize system. Plenty of storage including built in cabinets that stretch across one wall and additional storage closet. Large soaking tub and modern vanity set, stackable condensation washer/dryer. A sister building to Santee Village lofts. A community all its own with shared amenities that boast a state of the art fitness center, rooftop pool, spas and sundeck, BBQ, rooftop putting green and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 8TH Street have any available units?
315 East 8TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 8TH Street have?
Some of 315 East 8TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 8TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 8TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 8TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East 8TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 East 8TH Street offer parking?
No, 315 East 8TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 8TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 East 8TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 8TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 315 East 8TH Street has a pool.
Does 315 East 8TH Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 8TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 8TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 East 8TH Street has units with dishwashers.
