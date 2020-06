Amenities

parking stainless steel fireplace microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Please note this is a temporary or Month to month leasing and listing stays on "THEMLS" even when it has been leased out. Fully furnished single family house. Bright and airy with windows all around the house. Home is WiFi ready with three smart TVs. All new stainless steal appliances. Sleeps 6 people, 1st bedroom has a queen size bed, 2nd bed room has 2 twin size bed and living/family room has a pull out sofa that converts into full size bed . Tandem parking in the drive way.