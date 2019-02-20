All apartments in Los Angeles
3135 La Clede Avenue

3135 La Clede Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3135 La Clede Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated brand new craftsman style bungalow. Available to rent now! Be the first occupants of this home that has been professionally finished and cleaned to perfection. Live in one of LA's trendiest neighborhoods Atwater Village. Onsite parking for approx. two cars and plenty of street parking. Secured with newest technology keypad entry. Walk into a fresh and light living area with decorative fireplace. Off the living room are Two separate bedrooms with walk in closets. Modern newly updated Jack/Jill bathroom with bonus inbuilt washer and dryer included. The spacious kitchen sits at the back of the bungalow with brand new stainless steel appliances: recessed lights, fridge, stove, dishwasher and plenty of storage. The front bungalow sits on a large lot shared with a the back house (back house will be available to rent in 2 months - 3beds +3bath!) Brand new central air/heat, onsite parking, appliances included, fresh paint and wonderfully landscaped. Pet friendly upon approval by owner. True pride of ownership rental. Fantastic landlords looking for fantastic tenants to be the first occupants of this lovely home.
Ask me about move in specials!! Credit check, background and application required for approval and verification. Rent + one month security deposit and pet deposit* may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 La Clede Avenue have any available units?
3135 La Clede Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 La Clede Avenue have?
Some of 3135 La Clede Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 La Clede Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3135 La Clede Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 La Clede Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 La Clede Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3135 La Clede Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3135 La Clede Avenue offers parking.
Does 3135 La Clede Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 La Clede Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 La Clede Avenue have a pool?
No, 3135 La Clede Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3135 La Clede Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3135 La Clede Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 La Clede Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 La Clede Avenue has units with dishwashers.

