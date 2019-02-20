3135 La Clede Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated brand new craftsman style bungalow. Available to rent now! Be the first occupants of this home that has been professionally finished and cleaned to perfection. Live in one of LA's trendiest neighborhoods Atwater Village. Onsite parking for approx. two cars and plenty of street parking. Secured with newest technology keypad entry. Walk into a fresh and light living area with decorative fireplace. Off the living room are Two separate bedrooms with walk in closets. Modern newly updated Jack/Jill bathroom with bonus inbuilt washer and dryer included. The spacious kitchen sits at the back of the bungalow with brand new stainless steel appliances: recessed lights, fridge, stove, dishwasher and plenty of storage. The front bungalow sits on a large lot shared with a the back house (back house will be available to rent in 2 months - 3beds +3bath!) Brand new central air/heat, onsite parking, appliances included, fresh paint and wonderfully landscaped. Pet friendly upon approval by owner. True pride of ownership rental. Fantastic landlords looking for fantastic tenants to be the first occupants of this lovely home.

