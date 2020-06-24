3134 IVY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

World class finishes accentuate the magnificent flow of this modern masterpiece! Rooftop deck and beautiful views of Los angles and the Hollywood hills. Brand new construction 2018 with top of the line materials & craftsmanship. Wonderful open floor plan with dining area, great room. Each room flows seamlessly into one another and are boasting beautiful flooring throughout. The custom kitchen has custom counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Tasteful bathrooms with custom designer touches. smart house, security cameras, ceiling speakers and much, much more.