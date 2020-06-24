All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3134 IVY Street

3134 S Ivy St · No Longer Available
Location

3134 S Ivy St, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
World class finishes accentuate the magnificent flow of this modern masterpiece! Rooftop deck and beautiful views of Los angles and the Hollywood hills. Brand new construction 2018 with top of the line materials & craftsmanship. Wonderful open floor plan with dining area, great room. Each room flows seamlessly into one another and are boasting beautiful flooring throughout. The custom kitchen has custom counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Tasteful bathrooms with custom designer touches. smart house, security cameras, ceiling speakers and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 IVY Street have any available units?
3134 IVY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 IVY Street have?
Some of 3134 IVY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 IVY Street currently offering any rent specials?
3134 IVY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 IVY Street pet-friendly?
No, 3134 IVY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3134 IVY Street offer parking?
Yes, 3134 IVY Street offers parking.
Does 3134 IVY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 IVY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 IVY Street have a pool?
No, 3134 IVY Street does not have a pool.
Does 3134 IVY Street have accessible units?
No, 3134 IVY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 IVY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 IVY Street has units with dishwashers.
