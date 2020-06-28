3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Nestled at the top of Beachwood Canyon, this serene mid-century modern circa 1962 is available for lease. The thoughtfully updated residence was designed by notable architect Maurice L. Bein, and presents an open layout with a soaring butterfly-style roof, walls of glass and easy flow to a tranquil patio. Impeccably rendered details include built-in floating shelves, a decorative fireplace and maple floors. The kitchen features stainless appliances, a full-height tile backsplash and seamless interplay with a deck surrounded by lovely canyon vistas. Bedrooms are airy and well-proportioned, with outdoor access. Electrical has been updated and there is central a/c. Above the city in an ideal environment to relax and entertain, you are near miles of hiking trails in Griffith Park and dining options in Franklin Village including La Poubelle, The Oaks Gourmet and more. Arclight Cinemas and the Hollywood Farmers Market are within easy reach. This home is also available for purchase.