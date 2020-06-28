All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

3133 Hollyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3133 Hollyridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled at the top of Beachwood Canyon, this serene mid-century modern circa 1962 is available for lease. The thoughtfully updated residence was designed by notable architect Maurice L. Bein, and presents an open layout with a soaring butterfly-style roof, walls of glass and easy flow to a tranquil patio. Impeccably rendered details include built-in floating shelves, a decorative fireplace and maple floors. The kitchen features stainless appliances, a full-height tile backsplash and seamless interplay with a deck surrounded by lovely canyon vistas. Bedrooms are airy and well-proportioned, with outdoor access. Electrical has been updated and there is central a/c. Above the city in an ideal environment to relax and entertain, you are near miles of hiking trails in Griffith Park and dining options in Franklin Village including La Poubelle, The Oaks Gourmet and more. Arclight Cinemas and the Hollywood Farmers Market are within easy reach. This home is also available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have any available units?
3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College