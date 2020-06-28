3131 Hamilton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Craftsman in Heart of Silver Lake - This large California Craftsman is the perfect home to stretch out, relax and be creative. A lush front porch looks out over the city towards Sunset Blvd that boasts amazing views stretching from the Hollywood sign to the Silverlake hills. Location, location, location! Walking distance to Sunset Junction, Silverlake dog park, Millies, Thirsty Crow and many other great bars, restaurants and music venues that Silverlake is known for.



This home features huge windows that flood light in, a formal dining room, stone fireplace and a huge master bedroom downstairs with a private entrance, bathroom and walk-in closet. It opens up to a private yard with great garden spaces that can be landscaped with beautiful plants and veggies.



Two parking spots are available for $75 each, otherwise street parking. W/D, Pets OK.



(RLNE3404954)