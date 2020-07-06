All apartments in Los Angeles
3129 HELMS Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

3129 HELMS Avenue

3129 Helms Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Helms Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Modern Home in Culver City's Art District! Gorgeous High-End New Construction! Formal Entry with 28ft ceiling, floating staircases with glass railings, chandelier art & European white oak hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, center island, Bosch appliances, custom cabinets & European glass backsplash. Large living room opens thru glass wall to the patio and to the finished garage used as a family room/office. All 3 bedrooms are on 2nd floor, including Master Suite with walk-in closet and a sumptuous bathroom with soaking tub & oversized tiled shower. The huge Rooftop Deck is great for entertaining with incredible city views! Located across from Helms Bakery's shops & award-winning restaurants: Lukshon, Father's Office & Pasta Sisters! Near new "Light Rail" Ivy Station Development (HBO's new offices & new shops), Platform Development (Roberta's Pizza & Sweet Greens), and new Apple Office Development. Incredible location! Near everything in downtown Culver City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 HELMS Avenue have any available units?
3129 HELMS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 HELMS Avenue have?
Some of 3129 HELMS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 HELMS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3129 HELMS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 HELMS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3129 HELMS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3129 HELMS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3129 HELMS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3129 HELMS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 HELMS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 HELMS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3129 HELMS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3129 HELMS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3129 HELMS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 HELMS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 HELMS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

