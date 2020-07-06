3129 HELMS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Modern Home in Culver City's Art District! Gorgeous High-End New Construction! Formal Entry with 28ft ceiling, floating staircases with glass railings, chandelier art & European white oak hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, center island, Bosch appliances, custom cabinets & European glass backsplash. Large living room opens thru glass wall to the patio and to the finished garage used as a family room/office. All 3 bedrooms are on 2nd floor, including Master Suite with walk-in closet and a sumptuous bathroom with soaking tub & oversized tiled shower. The huge Rooftop Deck is great for entertaining with incredible city views! Located across from Helms Bakery's shops & award-winning restaurants: Lukshon, Father's Office & Pasta Sisters! Near new "Light Rail" Ivy Station Development (HBO's new offices & new shops), Platform Development (Roberta's Pizza & Sweet Greens), and new Apple Office Development. Incredible location! Near everything in downtown Culver City!