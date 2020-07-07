3121 Lake Hollywood Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fda3ac9026 ----
This is a fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath with one year lease. The property is centrally located and close to freeway 101, 170, 5 and 134. It is recently have been updated with new kitchen, hardwood floor throughout, dining area with view of the Hollywood Hills, private back patio with Jacuzzi, hot tub,large 2 car garage and plenty more on the street, just perfect for entertaining! Please note that the furniture is different than the pictures. Landlord to provide basic cable service.
Central Ac
Disposal
Parking
Pets Allowed
Quiet Neighborhood
Stove
Views
Washer Dryer Hookups
Washer/Dryer In Unit